2 die, 5 injured in road accident in Poonch

NAZIM ALI MANHASMendhar:
Two persons was killed while as five others received injuries when a vehicle they were traveling in, skidded off the road and fell into deep gorge at Gursai area of Mendhar Sub Division of Poonch district on Monday evening.
According to police, the vehicle, A Tata Sumo, was on its way to Mendhar to Surankote when it met with an accident at Gursai area on Mendhar Surankote road, resulting into on the spot death of one person and injuries to six others.
After getting information, a police team along with locals rushed to the spot and shifted all the injured persons to SDH Surankote ,police said.
After first aid four critical injured persons were later referred to GMC Jammu where one of them succumbed to his injuries on way.
The deceased has been identified as Layaqat Hussain S/o Khadam Hussain R/o Gursai.
After completing legal formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to family members for last rites. A case under relevant Sections has been registered and investigation started, police added.