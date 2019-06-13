2 die, 4 hurt due to cloudbursts, heavy rains in B’pora

June 13, 2019 | M T Rasool

Water level increasing in Wular Lake, adjoining streams swelling up

Two women died while four persons were injured when cloudbursts hit twin villages –Chandaji and Pushwari- in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.

Two women from a single family died in Chandaji area of Bandipora when a tree following a cloud burst fell on the roughly built hut they had erected in pasture woods away from home.

Officials said a tree crashed on the roughly built hut of one Arif Hussain 7 kilometers away from Chandaji village causing death two women identified as Mubeena Bano daughter of Zakir Hussain and Shareefa (33) wife of Arif Hussain.

Meanwhile, four people, who were working in their paddy fields, fell unconscious and received minor injuries when a cloudburst hit a Pushwari village in Naidkhai area.

Those injured were identified as Irfan Ahmed Wani, 26, son of Abdul Rashid Wani, Javid Ahmed Wani, 28, son of Ab Rashid Wani, Masrat Begum, 45, wife of Abdul Rashid Wani and Tahira Begum, 32, wife of Manzoor Ahmad Wani, all residents of Pushwari Naidkhai and belonging to single Family.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains washed away a bridge in Arin village of Bandipora connecting Arin with Bapora village.

Several villages including Lowdara, Kulhama, Lankreshipora, Kunzpora and Gund Jahengeer were inundated due to incessant rains since Tuesday.

Flash floods also damaged agricultural crops in Ajas, Lowdara, Kulhama and Kunzpora village.

Water also entered several residential houses in these villages, causing fear among the residents.

Flash floods also damaged several transmission lines in the area.

Several houses were inundated in Kaloosa locality after water breach from Madumati stream, which prompted residents to stage an anti-administration protest.

They blocked Bandiproa-Sopore road to protest against the district administration, alleging use of sub-standard material in the construction of embankments.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shabaz Mirza along with a team of officers visited many affected villages to take the stock of the damage

People in various villages of Bandipora district are spending sleepless nights amid the flood fear since Wednesday. Residents complain of weak embankments around various streams like Arin, Bonar, Ajas and Madhumati Nallahs.

Inhabitants located around Wular Lake are also concerned about the increasing water level in the Lake, while low lying areas in many habitations like-Leharwalpora, Kulhama,Ningli,Kanyari,Kanbahti and Zooriman- are partially inundated after Wular Lake starts swelling due to continuous heavy raining

Though the gauge the level at Asham is flowing below the normal level, however, Wular Lake is swelling after the increasing water level in incoming rivers like Madhumati, Arin, Ajas, Bonar and Nallah.

The lower parts in hamlets located around Wular like Kulhama, Leharwalpora, Banyari, Zooranz and Kanibathi was inundated due to Wular waters.

Though locals termed the increasing water level a routine matter but continuous rain has caused fears among them.

Residents fear the swelling of river Jhelum and various streams like Madhumati and Arin Nallah will breach and flood their settlement anytime as the embankments around these streams are very weak.

“We fear the floods and destruction as embankments are weak at many spots around Arin Nallah “said Nazir Ahmed a resident of Shokbaba.

“Most of the embankment portion near Shokbaba is worn out due to lack of maintenance and the gushing waters have started damaging the embankment,” the locals said.

According to officials the embankments around the Arin Nallah from Shokhbaba to Gamooora and of Nallah Maduhmati from Shalhoi to Muslimabad are at high risk and remain vulnerable to breaches. The level of both streams at these portions is more than that of surrounding localities.

“We are not sure if it is going to withstand the water pressure,” locals residing around Mahdumati in Kaloosa said.

Residents in Muslim Abad and Gamoora said the settlements have been facing flood problems since past 20 years and the administration has overlooked their plight.

The looming threat of embankment breach along the Hajin, Sumbal, Preng, Madvan, Chrengpora and Mukhdamyari other adjoin area located around Jehulum poses great to the localities.

Residents in villages like Banyari,Kanyari,Nangli, Markundal,Saidunara and other adjoining villages told Rising Kashmir that the increasing water level in in streams flowing from mountains into the Wular has created panicky as 2014 floods have washed most of the abatement's yet to be repaired.

Although the administration claims of spending crores under Central Sponsored project to repair the embankments, many argue that it is just a temporary fix and that streams and canals coming under this project are still prone to flooding.

The officer in the disaster Management wing told Rising Kashmir there are no reports of floods from any part of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Mirza said the situation is not alarming and the administration has deputed teams to vulnerable areas.

“Few areas are partially inundated where teams have been dispatched. There is nothing to worry as authorities are ready to face a situation,” he said.