2 dead, 8 injured in Anantnag accident

July 11, 2019 | Shafat Mir

At least two passengers were killed and eight others injured after a passenger vehicle met with an accident in Shoul Batengoo area of Anantnag district.

A mini bus bearing registration number JK03 5707, which was heading towards Anantnag from Shamsipora area, skidded off the main road into a paddy field as the vehicle turned turtle.

The accident caused on spot death of two women passengers while eight others suffered injuries.

The injured were rushed to nearby Sub district Hospital Bijbehara, where from one of the injured was shifted to district hospital Anantnag for further treatment.