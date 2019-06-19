2 dead, 6 injured as raft capsizes in Pahalgam

June 19, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Tourism deptt to probe incident

Two persons including an employee of the tourism department died and six others were injured Tuesday when a raft capsized in Lidder stream in Pahalgam, officials said here.

The incident happened at Mandlan area of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and brought back memories of a similar tragedy that struck on May 31 when a local tourist guide died while rescuing five tourists whose boat capsized.

Incidentally, those who died or suffered injuries in Tuesday's incident were participating in a rafting championship being held as a tribute to Rauf Ahmad Dar, the brave heart tourist guide who died while rescuing five tourists whose boat capsized.

The deceased were identified as Rinku Raja, a tourism department employee and a lady participant Sanjana.

"Two persons died on spot while five others were injured in this incident out of which one injured has been taken to District hospital Anantnag. The four others had minor injuries and were rescued due to the efforts of locals and police teams", said a police official.

The department of Tourism Kashmir will conduct an inquiry into the tragic incident.

An employee Rinku Raja from Udhampur and a participant Sanjna hailing from Reasi died in the incident when they along with other participants took out a raft for a joy ride in river Lidder.

The SDRF, police and volunteers managed to rescue other rafters within 15 minutes of the incident, who were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The department has expressed deep regrets over the incident and sympathies with the bereaved families.