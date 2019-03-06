2 dead, 11 injured in road accident in Langate Kupwara

March 06, 2019 | Agencies

Two people were killed and 11 injured in a road accident in north Kashmir district of Kupwara on Wednesday.

Official sources said a passenger vehicle, which was on way from Watergam to Handwara, turned turtle at Langate in Kupwara. “About 13 people, on board the vehicle, were injured in the accident,” they said.

They said the injured were immediately shifted to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead.