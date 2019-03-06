About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 06, 2019 | Agencies

2 dead, 11 injured in road accident in Langate Kupwara

Two people were killed and 11 injured in a road accident in north Kashmir district of Kupwara on Wednesday.

Official sources said a passenger vehicle, which was on way from Watergam to Handwara, turned turtle at Langate in Kupwara. “About 13 people, on board the vehicle, were injured in the accident,” they said.

They said the injured were immediately shifted to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 06, 2019 | Agencies

2 dead, 11 injured in road accident in Langate Kupwara

              

Two people were killed and 11 injured in a road accident in north Kashmir district of Kupwara on Wednesday.

Official sources said a passenger vehicle, which was on way from Watergam to Handwara, turned turtle at Langate in Kupwara. “About 13 people, on board the vehicle, were injured in the accident,” they said.

They said the injured were immediately shifted to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead.

News From Rising Kashmir

;