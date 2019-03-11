2-days exhibition-cum-seed sale mela 2019 conclude at SKUAST-Kashmir

March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two days exhibition-cum-seed sale Mela 2019 under the theme “Agriculture Technologies for prosperity” concluded on Sunday at Shalimar Campus of SKUAST-Kashmir.

This exhibition is fourth in the series aimed to showcase the University technologies, and research attainments in Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary / Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering and Sericulture besides Display of films and documentaries on success stories through extension services.

The Exhibition was jointly inaugurated by Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir and Prof. A.R. Trag, former Vice-Chancellor of IUST, Awantipora. Among others present on the occasion was Nasreen Paul first lady of SKUAST and Purnima Mittal, Additional DC, Srinagar. More than two lakh farmers, students, general public visited the Mela and got benefitted. Private entrepreneurs, SHG’s, pesticide and fertilizer dealers, CA store & Agri. machinery dealers also displayed and sold their products.

Vice-Chancellor along with officers of the University on the concluding day visited every individual stall to pay thanks to all members of the university fraternity including students for painstaking efforts in successful conduct of the two days event. He also thanked district administration, J&K Bank Ltd. and other sponsors including SHO of PS Hawran, Traffic authorities and Fire & Emergency Departments for rendering assistance in facilitation of visitors.