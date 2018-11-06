2 days after snowfall, several areas still water logged

Dewatering carried out in major areas, work going on: SMC
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Nov 05:
Two days after the season’s first snowfall several areas in Srinagar city are still waterlogged. People living in Chanapora, Batamaloo, Hazratbal and Nowgam have expressed their resentment against the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for failing to carry out dewatering in these areas.
Some people blamed the district administration Srinagar for failing to construct a better drainage system in the city while others said the SMC ignored the areas completely.
The inhabitants of Reake Chowk, Batamaloo said, “Dewatering process was carried out only on day one and that too from the main roads. We are suffering from the last two days because the inner areas of Batamaloo are still witnessing water logging,” said Fayaz Hussain, a resident.
He said the roads are completely submerged and SMC has forgotten to dewater their area.
“This morning all of us gathered voluntarily and took out the water from the complex. The roads are waterlogged and authorities are nowhere. They are bothered about the main roads and people residing in the inner areas have to deal with these issues on regular basis,” he said.
Residents of Chanapora also expressed their anger over the authorities and said they have not come out of their homes since Saturday as the roads are waterlogged.
Students at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar have also raised their concern after the Hazratbal road remained water logged.
“A little downpour has completely inundated the upper side of Hazratbal. We request the authorities to get this issue addressed at the earliest,” the students said.
Meanwhile, officials at SMC said the dewatering process has been successfully carried out in major areas of the city and the work is still going on in some places.
Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC, Ghulam Rasool said, “We have been carrying out the dewatering process since Saturday and all the major areas where public and traffic movement is huge have been dewatered. The work is still going on in some places and we are dewatering the areas from where we get any complaints.”