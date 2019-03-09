About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019 | PTI

2-days after attack, Kashmiri vendors back to selling dry fruits in Lucknow

The abusive rant of saffron-clad men against two Kashmiris sent shock waves across the country, but timely police action and warmth of locals have brought a sense of security to the vendors who were back to selling dry fruits on Friday.
The two, who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir Kulgam's district and come in Lucknow during winters to sell dry fruits, are doing brisk business in the same locality under the watchful eyes of the police and local vendors.
"People here are very good... everything is fine now," Mohd Afzal, one of the victims, told PTI. "We have no fear with the people extending so much love and care and there is no plan to rush back."
Asked what message they will take back for their people in the strife-torn Valley, Afzal said he would tell how people here are good. "It is only the 'goondas' (goons) here who do such thing while the people are very helping."
He said that they would depart after 20 more days and will be here again.
On Wednesday, Afzal and Abdul were selling dry fruits -- as has been the practice for the past several years -- when they were attacked with sticks by saffron-clad persons at Daliganj area, the video of which went viral on social media. Local people, however, rushed to their rescue and informed the police.
A vegetable vendor nearby said that the incident could have been avoided had the two been sitting nearby. "They were sitting a little distance away from us and so the saffron-clad youth could thrash them.... Had they been with us, we would not have allowed anyone to even touch them," Raju said.
Policemen on duty were seen moving around in the area on Friday and keeping a close eye on the crowds.
After the media focus, the two, however, have found themselves flooded with enquiries from the passersby asking them what had happened on that day.
"Many people, even those who we do not know, are coming and asking what had happened. All are very encouraging and helpful," Afzal added.
The main accused, Bajrang Sonkar, claimed to be the president of the little known right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Dal and has more than a dozen criminal cases, including that of murder.
Four persons -- Sonkar, Himanshu Garg, Aniruddh and Amar Kumar -- have been arrested in connection with the incident, the latest in a series of attacks against Kashmiris across the country after the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

Man held for sharing sensitive comments on social media in Rajouri

Man held for sharing sensitive comments on social media in Rajouri

Mar 08 | Agencies
PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris, asks state govts to take stern ...

PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris, asks state govts to take stern ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Guv trying to sabotage Assembly polls to remain in power in J&K, alleg ...

Guv trying to sabotage Assembly polls to remain in power in J&K, alleg ...

Mar 08 | Agencies
Admin focusing on

Admin focusing on 'fragile' parts to ensure smooth conduct of polls: A ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Minorities feeling threatened under ruling dispensation: Farooq

Minorities feeling threatened under ruling dispensation: Farooq

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Pak registers FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees: Report

Pak registers FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees: Report

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl overcomes crippling disability after rare surgery in SKIMS

Minor girl overcomes crippling disability after rare surgery in SKIMS

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, pilot ejects safely

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Strongly condemn violence against Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Strongly condemn violence against Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Suspicious object creates panic at Jammu Airport, flight Ops normal

Suspicious object creates panic at Jammu Airport, flight Ops normal

Mar 08 | Agencies
Jammu blast: Police appeals shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras

Jammu blast: Police appeals shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
India, Pakistan should turn page, convert crisis into opportunity: Chi ...

India, Pakistan should turn page, convert crisis into opportunity: Chi ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Restrictions in Srinagar parts, shutdown across Kashmir

Restrictions in Srinagar parts, shutdown across Kashmir

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
SC refers Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

SC refers Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
UN chief continually monitoring situation between India, Pakistan: Spo ...

UN chief continually monitoring situation between India, Pakistan: Spo ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Anantnag resident injured in Jammu blast succumbs

Anantnag resident injured in Jammu blast succumbs

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
