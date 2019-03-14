2-day workshop on National e-Vidhan Application concludes

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 2-day orientation workshop programme on National e-Vidhan Application (NeVa) One Nation One Application concludes on Wednesday at Central Hall Assembly Complex Jammu.

As per an official, the two day orientation workshop organized by the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislatures under the aegis of a NeVA team of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, New Delhi with the aim of total digitalization of record of both the houses of state aim to promote total paperless working in the Council and Assembly Secretariat as per the initiative taking for other Assemblies by the NeVA under One Nation One Application.

Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Kumar Singh was also present in the valedictory session.

In the first session of 2nd day of Orientation Workshop, the Neva team conducted a Demo Session about the subject of Data entry for one day data to the participants. The team also conducted a live session of Demo to the employees and stakeholders regarding how to implement and check any proceedings of the houses during the sessions including Question/Zero hours, Calling Attentions, bills, debate, discussions and other proceedings of the houses.

The orientation workshop have imparted training to more than 130 officers and officials of both the houses besides the stakeholders which is very useful to them during the implementation of different features of NeVA apps.

Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs, S N Tripathi was also present in the valedictory session and briefed the gathering about so many applications already running in the Parliament and State Legislatures on different subjects. He said that huge volume of information is being managed by these applications, which makes accessing the relevant information instantly very difficult. He said that Neva is an effort to integrate this information on one platform and giving anytime anywhere access to everyone at a click of a button.

Over the course of two days, a series of lectures/interactive sessions were delivered by dignitaries and experts on important features of NeVA.

Joint Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs, Satya Prakash also highlighted the aim of the 2 day orientation workshop and sought cooperation from all the stakeholders to complete the project without any hurdle as early as possible.

The Speaker distributed momentoes to the Secretary and Joint Secretary of Parliamentary Affairs Department of besides distributed the certificates to the participated Officers, officials and the members of IT/NeVA team.

Among others, Secretary, Legislative Council, Muzafar Ahmad Wani, Secretary, Legislative Assembly, Achal Sethi, besides members of IT teams including Arpit Tyagi, Sameer Versani, Rakesh Jamwal, M K Bhat, Khursheed Ahmed, M A Bhat, Amit Khullar, Qazi Mushtaq Ahmad, Vishal Sharm also present in the workshop, the official added.