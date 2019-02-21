2-day workshop on ‘Managerial Effectiveness in Higher Edu Institutions’ begins at CUK

Ganderbal, Feb 20:
Centre for Capacity Development of Administrative Staff (CCDAS) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) started two-day workshop on “Managerial Effectiveness in Higher Educational Institutions,” for administrative staff at Tulmulla campus of the varsity here on Wednesday.
The workshop is being organised for Group A and B employees of the administrative staff of the CUK, University of Kashmir and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST).
CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nika, University of Kashmir, Registrar, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Deputy Advisor NAAC, Dr. B.S Ponmudiraj, resource persons Mr. Inder Jeet Mittal and Prof. Vandana Gambhir, were present in the inaugural session of the programme.
Welcoming the guests and resource persons, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the CUK has adopted some of the best practices and holding of regular training workshops for the administrative staff is one among them. “These workshops are organised to upgrade the knowledge and hone the skills of the administrative staff,” Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said. He advised the administrative staff of the university to adopt changes brought by various factors especially with the advent of the information technology. He told the participants to take full advantage from the expertise of resource persons and ask questions and deliberate on solutions for problems faced in university administration.
Dr. B.S Pondmudiraj, Deputy Advisor NAAC, stressed on cordial and harmonious relationship among university employees and asked the administrative staff to learn from each other and be student friendly. He described the administrative staff as the backbone of educational institutions. Prof. Ponmudiraj also highlighted the importance of documentation in administration.
CUK Registrar Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, said, “ Effectiveness term in the theme is very important as it means to shift one’s attention to do the right things”. He also said “Once you foresee any change you should adjust accordingly”. He added that capacity development programmes help us to understand that change.
He further said that earlier on 11th and 12th of February 2019, the capacity building programme for outsource employees of the CUK was organized at Green Campus Ganderbal.
University of Kashmir, Registrar, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, said the information and other relevant data about the educational institutions should be consolidated at one place. He also said that administrative employees should look for opportunities elsewhere also to hone their administrative skills.