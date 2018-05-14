2-day workshop on ‘English Language Teaching’ concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May:
A two-day workshop, English Language Teaching (ELT) organised by Amity University Press on Sunday concluded here at Iqbal Memorial Institutes (IMI) boys wing Bemina.
The workshop was attended by around 80 teachers from all affiliated Iqbal Memorial Institutes (IMI) of Kashmir and other reputed schools in the valley.
The main objective of the workshop was to devise ways through which students can put their learning into practice and fulfill their day-to-day demands by gaining command over the language and developing effective communication skills.
The incharge organiser of the workshop Smita Jain said, “The first day of the workshop saw an extensive deliberation on why despite earning a global status; English language continues to be a major challenge to the language teachers.”
She said, “The workshop was conducted by ELT exponent and renowned author of highly successful Grammar series brought out by Amity University Press, Prema Balasubramanian. She exhorted the teachers to improve the communication skills of the students by using the four skills of learning- Reading, Writing, Listening and Speaking in an integrated manner.”
The author also elaborated on how poets like Wordsworth and Keats used poetic devices to create a beautiful imagery through words. She said, “It is important for teachers to understand the salient features of the poem and identify the rhyme scheme and style of poetry, if they want the students to appreciate the finer aspects and emotions associated with a poem.”
The second day of the workshop saw the resource person suggesting interesting activities to teach grammar innovatively. ELT touched upon the need to be polite with slow learners and how to encourage them by giving them incentives and praising them liberally.
This was followed by a healthy interactive session; the author patiently addressed the queries and concerns of the teachers and took a promise from them that they will apply the concepts taught during the workshop in the classroom.