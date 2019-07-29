2-day workshop on cyber law concludes in Srinagar

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A two-day training program on cyber law including cyber crimes, cyber forensics and cyber security' today concluded at J&K State Judicial Academy (JKSJA), Mominabad in Bemina here.

On the final day, four technical sessions were conducted by resource persons on cyber law during which practical and legal aspects of cyber law regime from the perspective of prosecutors and judges were discussed.

In the valedictory session Dr. Padmja from DGM NISG, Hyderabad, Irfan Sufi, Project Manager J&K e-Governance Agency and Rajeev Gupta, Director J&K State Judicial Academy responded to comments and suggestions made by various participants from judiciary, investigation and prosecution wings of the state and other law officers.

Later, certificates were distributed among the participants.