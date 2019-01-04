﻿﻿2-day workshop on ‘Counseling Skills & Techniques’ concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 3:
A two-day workshop on “Counselling Skills & Techniques” organised under Himayat Programme in collaboration with National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRD & PR) concluded on Thursday at Panchayat Bhawan, Rail Head, Jammu.
According to an official, Secretary, Rural Development Department, Sheetal Nanda was the chief guest on the occasion. Among others who attended the event were Chief Operating Officer, Himayat, Kapil Sharma, representatives from various Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs).
Secretary in her valedictory speech shared the vision and mission of the government for raising skilled manpower under Himayat Programme. She asked the PIAs to come forward responsibly in helping youth to choose their career and prove their worth in the field of their choice as “they just need handholding to unleash their potential”.
CEO, Kapil Sharma in his inaugural address briefed about Himayatprogramme and highlighted the purpose of the event. He expressed his gratitude to all the dignitaries and participants representing various Project Implementing Agencies and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Hyderabad and experts from Dheya for facilitating the Workshop providing individual counselling to about 106 candidates undergoing training in different trades.
Himayat is Skill Development-cum-Placement programme for unemployed youth especially school and college drop-outs, in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.