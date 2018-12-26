2-day workshop on ‘Conservation Leadership through Education’ concludes

Develop schools as hub of environmental awareness: DSEK
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 25:
A 2-day workshop on ‘Conservation Leadership through Education’ organised by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir in collaboration with WWF-India concluded at JKEDI Pampore.
Speaking at the valedictory function, Director, Floriculture Kashmir, Mathora Masoom said the department will adopt 10 herbal gardens in schools and will supply 30 thousand Chinar saplings to be planted in school compounds.
On the occasion, Director School Education, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo called upon teachers and students to be ambassadors of green peace and schools to be developed as hub of environmental awareness. Making the training inputs more effective, relevant and purposeful, Director stressed upon all stakeholders to translate it into action by ensuring mass community participation.
He also announced that similar workshop will be organised in Jammu in the mid-January, 2019. Director also announced that 21st March, 2019 shall be observed as Chinar Day by the School Education during which a massive Chinar Plantation Drive and events will be held across the valley.
Earlier, Dr. Pankuj Chandan recapitulated the outcome of all the sessions held in the workshop.
Pertinently, Department of School Education has recently signed an MoU with WWF-India to take the herbal garden scheme beyond herbs and WWF is developing more 60 gardens in different schools.