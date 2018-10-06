2-day workshop on child protection, women safety begins at KU

These programs help in better implementation of child, women-oriented schemes: Lone
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 05:
A two-day advanced training workshop on child protection and women safety commenced here at Kashmir University with the main focus on ways to render quality services and coordinated assistance to women affected with violence.
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad, Secretary, Social Welfare, Cooperatives and Tribal Affairs, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, social scientists and subject experts addressed the inaugural session.
The workshop was organized by Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, in collaboration with Central Social Welfare Board and Jammu and Kashmir State Social Welfare Board.
The programme focuses on advanced training for frontline functionaries of One Stop Centre (OSC), Women Helpline (WHL), Family Counselling Centre (FSC) and Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK).
In his address, Dr Lone said that the workshop holds significance as far as the proper implementation of child and women helpline and other related services are concerned.
He said such training programmes to functionaries would significantly help in effective implementation of various welfare schemes for the betterment of children and womenfolk.
He hoped that such a workshop would also raise greater awareness about various forms of violence against women.
Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmad said that society should teach and encourage children especially girl child to achieve big in life. He stressed that educating a girl child is a must to promote gender equality.
On the occasion, a book was also released by the Secretary Social Welfare, VC Kashmir University and other dignitaries regarding Training Module for frontline functionaries involved in providing various services to women affected with violence.
Director Union Ministry of Women & Child Development, V S Yadav, Joint Director, Central Social Welfare Board, New Delhi, Dr. D S Bhukkal, Executive Director/Secretary, J&K Social Welfare Board, Dr Khalid Hussain Malik, Special Secretary, Social Welfare Department, and Rifat Arif also spoke on the occasion and stressed on proper implementation of various schemes launched for the welfare and protection of children and women folk.