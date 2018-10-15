2-day training prog on juvenile justice concludes at SIKCC

Rising Kashmir News
Srinagar, Oct 14: Speakers at the concluding session of the 2-day Orientation Program Sunday said there needs a collective effort for effective implementation of Juvenile Justice in the state.
The orientation program was organized by Juvenile Justice Committee of J&K High Court in collaboration with UNICEF. During the day long training session various speakers shared their thoughts.
The first session was chaired by Judge Delhi High Court, Justice Mukta Gupta and also co-chaired by Judge, J&K High Court, and Justice Sindhu Sharma.
Justice Mukta Gupta deliberated on Drug abuse and Preventive action and Rehabilitation. In her address, Justice Mukta talked about role of CWC’s while addressing drug issue. “Child in need of care and protection means a child who is found vulnerable and is likely to be inducted into drug abuse or trafficking,” she added.
Other speakers in the first session who spoke include Dr. Rajesh Kumar, SPYM- Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses and Director, J&K State Judicial Academy Abdul Rashid Malik.
Dr. Rajesh Kumar in his presentation highlighted the scenario of drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed upon the need for more drug de-addiction centres in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.
Abdul Rashid Malik in his address said that Drug dependency is a complex, often relapsing medical condition and is a syndrome with a desire often strong, sometimes overpowering to take psychoactive drugs, “Not all drug users are drug dependent,” he added. The second session of the orientation program on Role and Responsibilities of CWS’s chaired by former Judge, Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar. The third session of the orientation program on Role of Legal-Cum-Probation Officers and Incharge SJPU’s, Preparation of Social Investigation Reports and Individual Care Plan, Rehabilitation Techniques and fourth session on Role of DCPU’s and Linkages between DCPU, JJB, CWC and other agencies was chaired by Chairman, Selection-cum-oversight Committee, Justice Hasnain Massodi.
He said the approach of the executive officials and the judicial system should be aimed at addressing the vulnerabilities of the children and ensuring their rehabilitation, adding that the idea behind rehabilitation is that people are not born criminals, thus should be given a chance to be restored and reintegrated with society.
The other speakers of the technical session were Special Secretary, DLSA, Geetanjili Goel and talked about Role of legal-cum-probation officers and Incharge SJPUs, HAQ Bharti Ali deliberated on Role and Responsibilities of CWCs.
The program was attended by Mission Director, ICPS, G.A. Sofi, officials from police and social Welfare Departments.