2-day traffic advisory

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Traffic Police Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for motorists in view of the visit of VVIP to SKICC on June 26 and 27.

According to the advisory, no motorist shall be allowed to ply towards Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan and adjacent areas via Badyari Chowk and Gupkar.

Similarly, no traffic shall be allowed to ply from Ram Munshibagh towards Grand Place and shall be diverted towards Dalgate-Khayam for their respective destinations on June 26 and 27.

“Likewise, motorist intending to travel from Harwan-Shalimar-Nishat, Ganderbal and other adjacent areas towards Lalchowk are requested to travel via Hazratbal-Lalbazar route instead of Foreshore-Boulevard road axis to reach respective destinations. Motorist intending to travel from Dalgate, Lal Chowk and adjacent areas towards Harwan-Shalimar-Nishat shall adopt Nowpora-Khayam-Rainawari via Dargah-Zakoora to reach their respective destinations,” the advisory read.

According to Traffic police, vehicles of the tourists who are residing in Dal and Nishat area and emergency service vehicles are exempted from the said restriction, however they are advised to restrict their movement to bare minimum requirement on boulevard-foreshore road axis.

The timing for traffic restriction will be from 8 am to 10.30 pm on June 26 and 7 am to 4 pm on June 27.