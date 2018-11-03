2-day tourism entrepreneurship summit concludes at CUK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 2:
The two-day Tourism Entrepreneurship Summit, organised by the Department of Tourism Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), at the varsity’s Nowgam Campus-I, concluded here on Friday.
Experts and young entrepreneurs from the valley spoke at length during the technical sessions of the summit. The themes included issues concerning four major sectors of tourism; hospitality, travel, event and restauranteering.
At the inauguration of the summit Vice-Chancellor, CUK, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir encouraged students to think about entrepreneurial ventures instead of only looking for government jobs. Appreciating young entrepreneurs of the valley, which also included students of the varsity, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said that these young people deserve special appreciation that, after braving all odds, they started their own ventures and carved out a niche for themselves. He said, “They achieved success in their endeavours because of their dedication, it would not have been possible without the determination and sincere commitment.” He also thanked the valley-based entrepreneurs in tourism sector for taking part in the two-day summit. The Vice Chancellor suggested the concerned department to come up with ideas of replacing the theory papers with fieldwork, which will give first-hand experience to aspiring entrepreneurs.
Former Director General, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism, Director INTACH (JK chapter), and adjunct faculty, DTS, CUK, Mr. Saleem Beg in his speech stressed the need to find innovative products in tourism sector, like cultural tourism, identifying the villages and towns having specific identity to offer to tourists.
Head and Dean, DTS, CUK, Prof. Syed Fayyaz Ahmad, earlier in the summit welcomed all the entrepreneurs present in the event and thanked the higher authorities of the varsity for supporting in organizing such events.
In his keynote address, Regional coordinator JKEDI Mr Arif Ahmad Khan shared his ideas about the employment scenario of the state and the lack of entrepreneurial traits among the youth. Assistant Professor, DTS, and Programme coordinator Mr Faizan Ashraf Mir briefed the audiences about the summit program and introduced the guests.
Speakers who shared their experiences during different technical sessions at the summit include Basharat Rashid (Taj Vivanta), Syed Zulfiqar (Four Points by Sheraton), Syed Mujtaba Rizvi (Zero Bridge Fine Dyne), Umar Imtiyaz and Kamran (Winterfell), Roohi Nazki( Chai Jai), Mumin Bhat (Captured Illusions), Arifa Jan (Incredible Kashmir Crafts), Shamim Ahmad Shah (Shah Tours Pvt Ltd) and Abd-ul-Rasheed Mir (Alkhuddam). Interaction sessions followed each technical session in which the speakers answered questions of the students regarding entrepreneurial scenario in the state.
The session proceedings were conducted by the faculty members of the department. In the valedictory session Assistant Professor, DTS and chief reporter of the summit Farooq Ahmad Najar presented the summit report; Head and Dean, DTS, Prof. Syed Fayyaz Ahmad delivered the valedictory address; and Assistant Professor, DTS, and Programme coordinator Mr Faizan Ashraf Mir presented the vote of thanks. Faculty member of DTS Asra Zahoor Wani conducted the proceeding of the valedictory session of the summit.