2-Day seminar inaugurated at GDC Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore Sep 29
A two-day national seminar on ‘Need and importance of public administration in present era’ was inaugurated at the main auditorium of Government Degree College Sopore on Friday. The seminar is organized by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in collaboration with Government Degree College Sopore.
ADC Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba, Regional Director IGNOU Srinagar Professor M.A Lashkar, Principal GDC Sopore Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Dr. Shamim Ahmad Coordinator IGNOU Sopore center and officials from various other colleges were present on the inaugural day of the seminar.
Renowned educationist Professor Mohammad Abdullah Chalkoo was the Chief Guest of the inaugural function while as Professor M.A Lashkar was the Guest of Honour. Professor Chalkoo was the keynote speaker.
Principal GDC Sopore said that the aim of the seminar is to aware the stakeholders about the importance of Public Administration in the present era.
“Though every subject is important and has its application, public administration is significant as it deals with public and polity.” Professor Tariq Head of Department Physics, GDC Baramulla said that Public Administration isn’t an academic discipline only but it is the implementation of government policy.
“We must have people with ideas. Then only we can shape things in a right way to strengthen democracy. We must replace the rule of thumb with methods based on scientific study of tasks. This subject area is touching our lives so we must opt for this subject,” Tariq Chalkoo said.
Addressing the gathering ADC Baramulla said, ”Administrators are in other fields also, they aren't the ones in politics only. A doctor, a teacher, an engineer all are administrators in their own ways.”
He said that undergraduate students should opt for public administration as one of the subjects so that they can go for any civil service exam.
“Public administrators are the people on the ground, so to speak, they have the most in-depth understanding of where waste and inefficiency occur in a given department. Especially, in tough economic times and with a growing concern for environmental responsibility, administrators are the watchdogs who identify and eliminate waste, corruption, and unsustainable practices in government offices and programs. It’s a bottom-up responsibility that makes government more efficient from within,” he said
Professor M.A Lashkar Regional Director Srinagar, Mushtaq Ahmad Dar Principal GDC Sopore, Dr. Shamim Ahmad Coordinator also spoke on this occasion.