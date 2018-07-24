2-day orientation program begins at KU

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 23:
A 2-day orientation programme on lesson planning cum internship began here at the Post Graduate Department of Education, University of Kashmir on Monday.
In the inaugural address the Dean and Head School of Education and Behavioural Sciences Prof. Mohammad Iqbal Mattoo has thrown light on the importance of the orientation programme. He deliberated on that today’s teacher is facing great challenges so it becomes mandatory for the teacher to be well planned and up to date in his knowledge and teaching skills. Moreover, Professor Iqbal highlighted the significance of lesson planning and internship programmes for developing professional attitude and efficacy among teachers.
Guest of Honour, Prof Mahmood Ahmad Khan in his speech emphasized the importance of art of presentation; teacher must possess to produce effective learning. He also stressed on harmonious relation between teacher and the student adding that teachers should work as facilitators as well as counsellors for theirs students.
Dean College Development Council, University of Kashmir, Srinagar, Professor Nelofar Hassan Khan- the Chief Guest of the occasion focused on the teacher education programme well coordinated as guarantee of producing skilful and effective teachers for the state, she also highlighted the importance of the of orientation and refresher courses for both pre services and in-services teachers adding that department of education in this regard can play a remarkable role as the main stake holder.
Dr. Tasleema Jan, Associate Professor Department of Education presented the vote of thanks and acknowledge the thought provoking speeches of the Guests. Aasia Maqbool, Assistant Professor of the Department of Education conducted the proceedings of the programme.