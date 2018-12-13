2-Day national seminar on Shaikh-Ul-Alam commences at KU

Srinagar, Dec 12:
A two-day National Seminar on ‘Relevance of Shaikh-ul-Alam in Contemporary Times’ commenced at the University of Kashmir here on Wednesday.
The seminar is organised by Markaz-I -Noor, Center for Shaikh-ul-Alam Studies, KU and was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof Talat Ahmad.
In his inaugural address, Prof Talat Ahmad said, “Shaikh-ul-Alam was not just a saint, humanitarian and poet but also an environmentalist which explains as to why he laid so much of emphasis on preservation of the environment.”
Maintaining that there is a need to undertake research on various other dimensions on the philosophy of the great saint which are yet to be explored Prof Talat said “Such seminars and scholarly exercises benefit the scholars and students in their research and through we come to know about new facets of his philosophy which add to our understanding and worldview.”
While presenting the keynote address Prof Shafi Shauq, said, “Shaikh-ul-Alam’s message is not applicable to just one community but is relevant to the entire humanity. It is our duty to carry forward his universal message to the coming generations.”
Various imminent scholars, poet, writers and academicians including Mohd Yusuf Teing, Ghulam Nabi Khayal, Prof Margoob Banhali, Dr Aabid Ahmad, Prof Mishal Sultanpuri, Dr Kaiser Ahmad Malik, Prof Gulshan Majeed presented their views on the occasion whereas Deans of various Schools of the University and various Heads of the departments were also present at the seminar.
The welcome address was presented by Prof Mehfooza Jan, Chairperson of the Center, in which she said, “Shaikh-ul-Alam was a prolific poet and writer. His works have had a huge impact on our society. After hundreds of years, he is still prominent, especially in contemporary times.”
On the occasion, the annual journal of the center, “Alamdaar” was also released by the dignitaries.