2-day national seminar on Arabic language held at KU

Srinagar Sept 12:
A two-day National Seminar on “Impact of Arabic on Indian Languages “organized by the Department of Arabic, University of Kashmir was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University in Gandhi Bhawan.
Vice Chancellor in his presidential address applauded the relevance of the seminar. He expressed his hope that the seminar will stand a good stead for the local scholars in benefiting from the expertise of the eminent scholars of the country. He emphasised on the need of the originality of the research having good impact factor.
Prof. Musdaiq A. Sahaf, Dean Academic Affairs University of Kashmir was the Guest of Honour. He highlighted the rich heritage of Arabic language and its latent richness, which makes it, fit to be amongst the most influential languages of the world. According to some Linguistic experts the language has a potential to supersede other languages of the world by 2030. Prof. Sahaf however, expressed his anguish for the language being causality of politics and the negligence of Arab countries. He impressed upon the Scholars to carry out comprehensive research regarding influence of Arabic on Kashmiri Language.
Prof. M. Numan Khan, Head Department of Arabic, University of Delhi and President All India Arabic Teachers and Scholars Association presented the keynote address. He highlighted the Indo-Arab cultural and trade relations since ancient times. These relations had direct effect on Indian Languages. He cited some linguistic studies carried in India and abroad, which suggest that Arabic and Persian have profound effect on Indian Languages. The Arabic words are frequently used in different Indian languages like Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bangali. Tamil, Telgu, Malyalam etc. Some of the words are used carrying their original meaning; others are used with extensive meanings and again some words lose their original denotations.
Prof. Salahuddin Tak, Head Department of Arabic formally welcomed the Guests and participants who had come from different Universities and Colleges of the country and the state. He also presented an overview of the developments of the department.
Dr. Abdul Rehman Wani, coordinator of the National seminar presented the vote of thanks.
Dr. Tariq Ahmad Ahanger, Seminar coordinator anchored the inaugural session of the seminar. There shall be six technical sessions of the seminar.