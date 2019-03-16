About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

2-day National seminar concludes at SKAUST-K

Skandan pitches for eco-friendly dev approach to combat climate change

Advisor to Governor, K Skandan Friday pitched for adopting an eco-friendly developmental model for mitigating the effects of climate change and stressed on making significant lifestyle changes to protect the environment.
The Advisor was addressing the valedictory function of a two-day national seminar on “Climate Change and its Impact on Himalayan Ecology and Food Security” organized by Division of Environmental Sciences, SKUAST-Kashmir here.
The seminar was attended by about 150 delegates from different Universities of the country who deliberated upon the impact of climate change on agriculture, horticulture, water resources, natural resource management and Himalayan biodiversity.
Skandan, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, impressed upon the scientists and stakeholder to evolve eco-friendly strategies for mitigation of climate change. He also called for holding of small conclaves among environmentalists, scientists, scholars and civil society to address microclimatic issues keeping in view the diverse ecological background of the State.
Later, the Advisor visited high-density apple orchard of the Varsity. He also distributed certificates among the scientists who were adjudged winners in oral and poster presentations.
Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof. Nazeer Ahmed while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the impacts of climate change on agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and University’s contributions and efforts for generating sustainable technologies to minimize the impacts of climate change in the State.
Earlier, Dean Horticulture, Prof. F. A. Zaki presented recommendations of the seminar which emerged during technical sessions.

 

;