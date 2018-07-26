2-day national conference begins at Kashmir University

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 25:
A two day national conference on “Recent Advances in understanding the role of phytochemicals in human health” was inaugurated at University of Kashmir. The conference is being organised by the Department of Food Science and Technology and objective of the conference was to bring together the eminent academicians, scientists, and researchers to discuss their research results and share their experiences.
The conference was formally inaugurated by Vice Chancellor by Prof. Khursheed. I. Andrabi. In his presidential remarks the VC congratulated the Department for organising the conference on the pressing theme and highlighted the importance of natural products in combating various human diseases. The conference was also addressed by Professor Zafar A Reshi, Dean Research, University of Kashmir who laid stress on the convergence of research from different fields for harnessing the potential of phytochemicals. In his address, Prof. F.A. Masoodi, Dean School of Applied Sciences and Technology discussed the new concepts that have emerged over the period of time regarding the phytochemicals. The organising secretary of the conference, Dr Sajad Mohd Wani introduced theme of the conference to the audience. Souvenir was also released on the occasion.