2-day mentoring workshop for innovators begins at KU

KU will do its best to strengthen JK’s innovation infrastructure: Prof Talat
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 26:
A two-day workshop cum mentoring programme Monday began at Gandhi Bhawan, University of Kashmir in which INSPIRE Awardees of JK State and teachers from different districts of JK participated. Vice-Chancellor Kashmir University, Prof. Talat Ahmad presided over the inaugural function of the workshop.
The objective of the two-Day Workshop is to facilitate the INSPIRE innovators to interact with the experts and mentors so as to add value to their innovations for better competetion at national level competetion.
In a statement, a spokesperson said Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) Scheme is one of the flagship programmes of Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India. The scheme covers students in the age group of 10-32 years and has five components. The first component, INSPIRE Award-(MANAK) is being executed by National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF) and to motivate students in the age group of 10-15 years and studying in the class 6-10 to pursue science and career in research. He said the objective of the scheme is to target one million ideas/innovations rooted in science and societal application to foster the culture of creativity and innovative thinking among school children. This will help address societal needs through science and technology and nurture them to become sensitive and responsible citizens.
13 ideas, innovations from Jammu & Kashmir state were shortlisted through state level exhibition & Project Competition (SLEPC) under INSPIRE scheme in the state of J&K for National Level Project Competition ( NLEPC) to be conducted in New Delhi. In the whole process NIF/GIANCell-JK, University of Kashmir, was part of the implementing agency in the district and state level competitions to shortlist the innovations.
In his inaugural address, Prof Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, KU said a strong innovation ecosystem is crucial for economic growth of the country. He said the University of Kashmir will do everything needed to strengthen the innovation infrastructure in the State. He congratulated the students and the organizers for organizing the mentorship programme despite of the unfavourable situation in the Valley.
Prof. G. Mohiudddin Bhat, Chairman NIF Cell, while welcoming the participants, highlighted the role of the University to strengthen an innovation eco-system in the State. He said that the University has acquired a leadership role in the regeon but more needs to be done to establish infrastructure for innovation facilitation through the University.
Dr. Abid, Joint Director, Directorate of Education signified the role of his Directorate to facilitate the students in the area of innovation. He said that the modern society is the age of innovation and only those societies will progress where the education system is based on innovation eco-system.
The team of mentors for the 2-day workshop includes Prof. Mohammed Hanief from NIT, Srinagar and Dr. Shabir Ahmad Parah, Er. Raouful Alam, Er. Junaid Masoodi from University of Kashmir.