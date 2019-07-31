2-day international conference begins at CUK

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The two-day international conference on “Rethinking Education of Religions in the Modern World-Prospects and Challenges,” organised by the Department of Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with Delhi based Institute of Objective Studies (IOS) began at EMMRC Auditorium, University of Kashmir here on Tuesday.

University of Kashmir, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Talat Ahmad, Institute of Objective Studies (IOS), New Delhi, Chairman, Dr. Mohammad Manzoor Alam, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Lancashire, United Kingdom, faculty, Dr. Mahmood Chandia, Prof. Madhu Khanna, Prof. Himmat Singh Prof. Kurevella Pandikattu, Maulama Rehmatullah Qasmi, Mufti Muhammad Yaqub Baba al-Madni, Mufti Muhammad Raza Misbahi, Head Department of Religious Studies, Prof. Hamidullah Marazi, Deans of Schools, Head and Coordinators of Departments, scholars and students of the Central University of Kashmir were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, University of Kashmir, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Talat Ahmad described the conference as important for the present situation in the world as a whole where modern education has its advantages and disadvantages. He said the religious education lacks the modern day requirements. “We have to have a balance so that we should not be going to the extremes in any way,” he said, adding the modern education is more materialistic and less value oriented. “Religious education gives peace to the soul.” He said in Madrassas, we have to impart modern education to the children in addition to religious teaching. “These children should be taught Computers, English and other relevant subjects so that they become more practical and get their due in the society,” he added.

In the keynote address, Dr. Mahmood Chandia, in his presentation said, that in the 21st century, each one of us is being challenged due to technological advancements and the theme of the conference is very relevant in contemporary times as the people are writing about it. “The conference issue is on the global radar and the subject to be written about,” he said. He said the world is changing and people should be ready to learn, unlearn and relearn. Dr. Mahmood Chandia said that if we don’t understand the change, we cannot put together relevant teaching programmes. “Whether it is university, seminary, theological school of particular faith, if we don’t understand our age its challenges and relevance of knowledge, the educational institutions would struggle to prepare their programmes,” he added.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Mohammad Manzoor Alam, who was the Chief Guest said, the IOS is a non-profitable voluntary, apolitical organization whose primary concern is to conduct conceptual and epistemological research, action research field research. He said we invite experts to conduct research and surveys, adding that “we are more concerned about the marginalized sections of the society.” He said “we have a vibrant publication and translation division, adding that nowadays “we are concentrating on an important area which is carving out models of development for future generations of the country including regions, sections of society, particularly professional groups.” He added that IOS is also organizing national and international conferences like this one.

In his welcome address, Prof. Hamidullah Marazi said the education is the index of progress of any nation or community and there are both formal and informal ways of transmitting knowledge to human. “The first revelation of the Holy Quran was about reading and learning and the verse indicates that all the prophets through the annals of the history were basically teachers,” Prof. Marazi said, adding that it is their teaching which has given birth to cultures and civilizations. He said thousands of prophets were sent to the world and their basic function and duty was to bring people out from the darkness, superstitions, taboo and rituals to the enlightenment of the soul and the heart. The present conference is an attempt to address the disintegration of knowledge and present solution to the religious seminaries and the secular institutions of educations.

Two books were also release on the occasion. Assistant Professor, Department of Religious Studies, Dr. Nazir Ahmad Zargar conducted the program proceedings while as Assistant Professor, Department of Religious Studies, proposed the vote of thanks.