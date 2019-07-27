2-day IIMUN conference begins at Burn Hall School

July 27, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Speakers urge students to develop critical thinking, leadership skills

Speakers on Friday urged the students to develop critical thinking and leadership skills for achieving their goals and dreams as there is competition at every level.

They were speaking at the inaugural function of a two-day conference hosted by Burn Hall School at Sonwar. The function was organized by India’s International Movement to United Nations (IIMUN) in which students and delegates from various schools participated.

Presiding over the function, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor, Junaid Mattoo in his address said the students have to develop leadership skills and critical thinking to compete at every level.

Mattoo said such conferences are the need of the hour as they help in building critical thinking and provide a platform to students at younger age.

“The biggest achievement is to work for the society so that our nation gets benefited,” he said. Urging the school administration to setup an alumni network, Mattoo said Burn Hall School has its students in every corner of the globe and their services can be used.

He said the students should be multi-talented and all-rounder because as there are number of opportunities where they can accelerate and move on.

On the occasion Principal of the Burn Hall School, Fr. Sebastian. N welcomed the delegates and students from other institutions of the valley.

He said such conferences boost the morale of the students and expose themselves to various opportunities. “It is the privilege of the institution to host 4th Conference of IIMUN in Srinagar and such conferences are the need of the hour,” the Principal said.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder and President of IIMUN, Rishabh Shah said Kashmir neither belongs to India nor Pakistan but it belongs to the people of Kashmir.

“The people should also be taken into confidence, while seeking the resolution of Kashmir dispute,” he said.

“On behalf of 10 million students we annually impact, 26,000 young students organize our conferences and 7500 schools are part of our family and all our advisors,” Shah said.

A book titled ‘The Young and the Restless’ authored by Gurmehar Kaur was also released on the occasion by Mattoo, Rishabh Shah and JKPM leader, Shehla Rashid.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Rayees Moinuddin, Shehla Rashid, Gurmehar Kaur.

Earlier the event was inaugurated with the lighting of Diya, followed by school anthem, and musical performances.