2-day conference of ANZCTVS of SKIMS concludes

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A two-day conference of Association of North Zone Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons of India (ANZCTVS) at SKICC concluded today.

The conference was organized by Department of CVT, SKIMS, headed by Dr. G. N. Lone who was the Organizing Secretary. The function was presided by Chief Guest, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance department. In his address Mehta appreciated the role of Cardiac Surgeons in the society and stressed for optimal use of services and facilities available to them.

Guest of Honour, Prof R.K. Suri, Ex-Head CTVS department, PGI Chandigarh and Prof Balram Airan, Ex- Dean of Medical Faculty AIIMS, New Delhi declared that the Department of CVTS has been doing excellent job and is at par with other Cardiac centres of the country in terms of their quality of work they have exhibited during the conference.

Director, SKIMS in his address highlighted the achievements of the specialty. Patron ANZCTVS Dr. H.S.Bedi, President and Co-Patron, Prof Ashwani Kumar Suri and Secretary, Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta of North Zone Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons, India appreciated the efforts of Dr. Lone and his team.

The conference of this magnitude has been organized after a gap of 10 years and was attended by legendary surgeons of the country who are not only famous across India but well-known all over the globe. This conference was unique where Cardiac Surgeons, Cardiologists, Cardiac Anesthesiologists, Perfusion Specialists and others were seen together on the same platform, SKIMS spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

Three workshops were conducted under the supervision of world renowned Course Directors and legends in the field including Prof. Anil Tendulkar and Dr. Ali Zameer. Faculty members and resident doctors of SKIMS, GMC Jammu, GMC Srinagar actively participated in the workshops.