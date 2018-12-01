2-day BOCA held in Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November-30:
In order to effectively meet challenges of saving lives and prevent human sufferings, a two-day Branch organization Capacity Assessment (BOCA) was conducted in Udhampur.
According to an official, it was organized by J&K Red Cross Society in collaboration with International Federation of Red Cross, Crescent Society (IFRC), and International Committee of Red Cross Society.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sonu Pargal was the chief guest on the occasion.
Around 30 volunteers including life time members of District Red Cross Society participated in the programme.
While highlighting the progress and achievements made by District Red Cross Society, Secretary District Red Cross Society, Dr. V. P Sharma said that the Society is doing commendale job towards serving the poor and down trodden segments of the society.
Organization Development Officer (IFRC) Bhavesh Sadogar, who also spoke on the occasion, said that BOCA is a self-assessment tool developed for branches of NS to identify and assess their strengths and weaknesses in relation to a wide range of organizational capacities. It can inspire the branch to work harder for the improvement of their branches after going through the process and understanding more clearly which areas need attention and gathering momentum on how to collectively address the issue that arise .
Among others facilitator (BOCA), J&K Ashok Kumar Co- Facilitator, Renuka Thakur Co- Facilitator, Afroza Lone besides volunteers and life time members of District Red Cross Society were present on the occasion, the official added.