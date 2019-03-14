2-day ‘Basic Science Conference’ at CLUJ

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ganai for enhancing research skills among students

Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, on Wednesday inaugurated 1st Basic Science Conference BSC-2019 and called for enhancing research skills among the students.

As per an official, the conference is being organised by Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) here today.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu Prof Manoj K Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu Prof Anju Bhasin, Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Poonam Dhawan, Registrar, Dr. Jatinder Khajuria, Controller of Examination Prof. Z.A Hashmi, Deans of Faculties, Dean Students Welfare, and Principals of Constituent Colleges, Teaching fraternity from colleges, PGI Schools and other universities attended the programme.

The two day Science Conference aims at honing and enhancing the scientific temperament of the young students towards research and innovation is being organised by School of Sciences, Cluster University of Jammu at Convention Centre.

Addressing the participants, the Advisor who is also the Pro-Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu lauded the efforts of CLUJ in organising a much needed conference of contemporary relevance that would instil scientific acumen in the young learners and provide them basic knowledge of various recent discoveries and innovations happening in the field of Science and Technology.

He expressed an earnest desire that the university should produce some renowned scientists that can bring laurels to the state. He accentuated that the conference will trigger lot of scientific thinking in the students and faculty and strongly advised them to take keen interest in their science classes, further urging them to ask questions to full satisfaction so that the state can produce proficient researchers in science.

The Advisor also exhorted upon the participants to think of problems specific to their areas like soil erosion, solid waste management, vegetation and start working on them.

Prof. Manoj K. Dhar in his address, opined that scientific ventures of such kind for students and faculty would go a long way in promoting scientific know how and spirit which is imperative in the modern world. He added that universities should not only disseminate but also contribute and generates knowledge; also “Catch them Young” so that the students have ample opportunities to follow their scientific pursuits and cherish their scientific journey.

Earlier, Prof. Anju Bhasin welcomed the distinguished guests.

She urged that the conference was an endeavour towards bringing together eminent experts in various streams of Science from all over the country wherein they would provide fresh and fundamental insights on applied research in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology and also Geology, thereby upgrading the scientific knowledge of the students.

Former Dean Academic Affairs and Head, Deptt. of Bio Sciences, JU Prof. A.K. Koul, Principal Scientist Bio Technology, CSIR Institute of Himalayan Bio Resource Technology, Palampur Prof. Ram K. Sharma, were the Resource Persons for the afternoon technical sessions chaired by Former DCD, JU Prof. Rajiv Gupta.

Prof. K.K Kapoor Department of Chemistry, JU was the Resource Person for the evening session, chaired by Dean Life Sciences, JU Prof. Geeta Sumbali. The formal vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. S.P Sharma, Dean Sciences and Convener of the Conference, the official added.

