2 CRPF men injured

Noor-ul-HaqSopore, May 13:
Two paramilitary CRPF men including an officer were injured in stone pelting in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.
A CRPF officer said two paramilitary personnel were injured due to stone pelting.
He identified them as Constable PadalaRamu of 179 Bn and ASI Ganga Dhar of the 177 bn.
One of the seriously injured personnel Padala, having head injury, has been admitted at the Army’s 92 base hospital BadamiBagh, Srinagar, the officer said.
SSP SoporeJavidIqbal said the video footage had been procured and identifications are being done to identify the youth who pelted stones at CRPF.
A police official said at around 2:15 pm on Sunday, a group of masked youth hurled rocks at a CRPF party deployed at main ChowkSopore during the busy hours.
“A 28-year-old Constable PadalaRamu, Service No 095140637 of 179 CRPF BN sustained head injury, after miscreants attacked the forces party at Sopore,” SHO Sopore, MudassirGeelani said.
SHO Sopore said that an FIR had been lodged against the unidentified miscreants at Police Station Sopore.