2 CRPF men, 2 cops killed in Handwara gunfight

Youth dies in forces’ firing on protestors near encounter site
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 01:
Four security personnel including a CRPF Inspector were killed in a gunfight with militants at Handwara in border district of Kupwara on Friday while a civilian died in forces firing on protestors near the encounter site.
A police official said a joint party of police, CRPF and army launched a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Handwara in Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.
“A gunfight started after the militants opened fire on the forces search party,” he said.
The official said there was lull in firing several times during the day but militants would resume firing as soon as the forces advanced towards the house where they were hiding, the officials said.
“After one such interval, the militants opened indiscriminate firing on the advancing team of security personnel,” they said.
The official said nine security force personnel were injured in the militant firing.
“The injured were evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar, where four of them succumbed to injuries,” he said.
The deceased policemen were identified as Naseer Ahmad Kholi and Ghulam Mustafa Barah while slain CRPF men were identified as Inspector Pintu and Ct Vinod.
The slain personnel included two army men, two CRPF men including an inspector and a policeman, they said.
The deceased CRPF inspector was identified as Pintoo of 92 bn CRPF while the slain policeman was identified as Naseer Ahmad.
Sources said a CRPF commandant was among the injured security personnel.
The condition of CRPF commandant is stated to be serious, they said.
Clashes between a group of youngsters and security personnel took place near the encounter site as the youth attempted to march towards the gunfight site.
The police and CRPF men fired pellets and bullet to disperse the protestors.
A youth, identified as 21-year-old Waseem Ahmad Mir, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.
Four other youth were injured in the forces firing and have been hospitalised.