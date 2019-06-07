2 cops injured in Sopore grenade attack

June 07, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Two policemen were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Sopore township of Baramulla district on Friday.



A police official said that militants lobbed a grenade at police station Sopore on Friday afternoon.



He said two policemen sustained minor injuries in the explosion. The injured have been hospitalised.



"Two policemen Ali Muhammad and Abdul Aziz received splinter injuries in the grenade attack. Area has been cordoned off. Details shall follow," he said.