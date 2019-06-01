2 cops injured in Kishtwar gunfight

June 01, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A gunbattle broke out between militants and forces in Kishtwar district on Friday in which two policemen were injured, officials said.

On information about the presence of some militants, an operation was launched in Marwah belt of the district, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, M K Sinha told PTI.

As a police team was closing in, it came under heavy fire from the militants, resulting in an exchange of fire, he said.

In the gunbattle, two policemen have been injured, he said.

He said reinforcement has been sent to the area and the operation is going on, he said.