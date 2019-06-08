2 cops hurt in Sopore grenade attack

June 08, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Two policemen were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Sopore town of Baramulla district on Friday.

A police official said militants lobbed a grenade towards police station Sopore in the afternoon.

The grenade exploded in front of the gate of police station, causing splinter injuries to two policemen.

The injured policemen identified as Ali Mohammad and Abdul Aziz were rushed to nearby hospital, where doctors termed their condition as stable.

After the grenade attack, the forces cordoned off the area and launched search operation to nab the attackers. However, no arrests were reported.