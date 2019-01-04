2 burglars arrested in Sopore, stolen items recovered

Noor ul HaqSopore, Jan 03:
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday claimed to have arrested two burglars and recovered stolen property worth lakhs of rupees in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Reports said that Sopore police cracked a burglary case by arresting two accused persons involved in the crime and recovered 24 batteries worth rupees three lacs.
A police spokesman said that police Station Dangiwacha received a written complaint from Sajad Ahmad Khan, a resident of Zehanpora wherein he stated that during the intervening night of December 22 and 23, 2018 some unknown burglars stole batteries from an Airtel tower situated at Waripora Rafiabad.
He said that a case FIR No 167/18 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated in the matter.
"During the course of investigation two suspects identified as Ghulam Hassan Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Ningli Sopore, presently residing at Gundjehangir Hajin and Irshad Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Akbar Bhat, a resident of Tarzoo Sopore were called for questioning. After sustained questioning, the duo disclosed about their involvement in the commission of crime, " the police spokesman said.
Sopore police said that on the disclosure of burglars 24 batteries worth 3 lacs, 12 battery clips andone Iron cutter was recovered from them.
"A load carrier without registration number used in the commission of crime has also been siezed and further investigation in the matter is also going on," they said.