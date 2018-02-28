2 BSF men injured in cross LoC firing

Schools in Rajouri to remain shut today
Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch, Feb 27:
Pakistani Army Tuesday resorted to shelling at forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts leaving two BSF men injured.
The injured BSF troopers were identified as Dhana Shekhar (37) and Balvinder Singh (23) both of 163 Bn of BSF.
"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortar bombs from 0850 hours today in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector along LoC (in Poonch district)," a defence spokesman said. He said that the Indian army retaliated strongly and effectively to the ceasefire violation.
Pakistani troops also fired mortars along the LoC in Tarkundi gali, Lambi Bari, Khorinar, Dhar and Panjgrian areas of Manjakote sector of Rajouri since this morning, District Collector Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.
In the ceasefire violation, two BSF jawans sustained minor injuries, a BSF officer said.
A cattle shed was damaged in the shelling in Manjakote, the official said, adding there was no injury to any civilian. Schools in the affected areas along the LoC in Rajouri district have been closed as a precautionary measure.
Ceasefire violations along the LoC and international border have left 21 persons including 12 security personnel dead and over 80 others, mostly civilians, injured this year.
While there were no ceasefire violations by Pakistan reported along the IB since January 22, intermittent shelling has taken place along the LoC.
On Tuesday several examination centers were shifted to other places with closure of schools due to shelling.
The continuous shelling from across the border forced district administration Rajouri to cancel the examination centers located near the LoC and to close schools situated within the 2 kilometer distance from fence. The firing in both the districts was retailed strongly and effectively with the same caliber by soldiers of Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Army.
Meanwhile district administration Rajouri ordered closure of schools along the LoC in Rajouri district for tomorrow following shelling in civilians areas. As per an order issued by DC Rajouri it has been informed that 72 schools of 4 zones along LOC in Rajouri district will remain closed.
