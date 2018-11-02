2 boys of AGS Hanzik selected for World Kickboxing Championship

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 01 Nov 2018.
Hashim Ashraf and Aabid Hamid, two budding sportspersons of Army Goodwill School Hanzik, hailing from Daharmunah in Budgam District have done their State and Country proud by getting selected to represent India in World Kickboxing Championship at Argentina. The two boys are part of a 9 member kickboxing contingent which is leaving for Buenos Aires for the Championship from 04th to 12th November 2018. Currently, the team is training at the National Camp being organised by Kickboxing Federation of India at New Delhi and both the boys are being financially sponsored by the Army for participating in the tournament.
The contingent met with Col (Retd) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sports Minister of India, on 26th October 2018 at his office who complimented the team for their hardwork and achievement. He also extended best wishes to the team and said that the whole country is behind them.
It is noteworthy to mention that Hashim Ashraf and Aabid Hamid had represented Team India in Wushu at Moscow Wushu Stars 2017 competition in November last year in Russia. During the competition, Hashim Ashraf had secured a Silver Medal and made the nation proud.
The inspired performance of Hashim Ashraf and Aabid Hamid will serve as a motivation for other students to emulate and help bring more glory and success in times to come. With the School and their families backing them, Aabid Hamid and Hashim Ashraf have put in their best and left no stones unturned in making most of this opportunity that they are getting. The staff and the management of Army Goodwill School have been at the forefront in identifying young talent and providing the deserving students with such opportunities wherein they can channelise their energy towards a competitive and healthy future, and be a part of mainstream society.