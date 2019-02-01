About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

2 boys injured in accidental grenade explosion in Pulwama

Published at February 01, 2019 03:27 PM 0Comment(s)561views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two boys were injured when a grenade they were fiddling with went off in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

 

They said Sharafat Bashir and Junaid Bilal, both 13, were fiddling with the explosive device when it went off near Rohama, causing  injuries to  them.

 

They were shifted to PHC Rohama from where they were shifted to district hospital Pulwama for specialised treatment.

 

A doctor at PHC Rohama said that condition of Junaid is critical as he has suffered serious wounds in his head.

 

Reports said the boys apparently found the grenade from the scene of an encounter at Drabgam, nearly five kilometers from spot where the explosive went off.

 

Two militants of Jash-e-Mohammad outfit were killed in overnight gun battle with government forces. (GNS) 

