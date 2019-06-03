2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

June 03, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two bodies were recovered from the site of a shootout between government forces and suspected militant in a village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, sources said.

They said that the government forces had set a checkpoint at Molu-chitragam village of Shopian following inputs about movement of militants in the area.

Sources said a Tavera vehicle was signalled to stop but it jumped the checkpoint following which there was a brief exchange of gunfire between two sides.

Later, two bodies were retrieved from the site and their identity was being ascertained, they said.

It was not clear yet whether the slain duo were militants. The official statement is awaited.

