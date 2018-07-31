About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

2 arrested with 30 kg poppy in Jammu

Published at July 31, 2018 01:42 PM 0Comment(s)573views


2 arrested with 30 kg poppy in Jammu

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu

Two persons were arrested with 30 kg of poppy on the outskirts of Jammu city, a police officer said today.

During routine checks at Manwal village, last night, a Maruti car driver tried to evade the police party. The police followed the car and nabbed its driver and his companion after a short chase.

As much as 30 kg of poppy was found in the car. Following this, a case was registered at Jhajjar Kotli police station and the duo were arrested.

During questioning, the accused said they brought the drug consignment from Srinagar to sell the same to the youth of Jammu.

The police official said more persons are suspected to be involved in the case and further investigation is on.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top