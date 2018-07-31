2 arrested with 30 kg poppy in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu
Two persons were arrested with 30 kg of poppy on the outskirts of Jammu city, a police officer said today.
During routine checks at Manwal village, last night, a Maruti car driver tried to evade the police party. The police followed the car and nabbed its driver and his companion after a short chase.
As much as 30 kg of poppy was found in the car. Following this, a case was registered at Jhajjar Kotli police station and the duo were arrested.
During questioning, the accused said they brought the drug consignment from Srinagar to sell the same to the youth of Jammu.
The police official said more persons are suspected to be involved in the case and further investigation is on.