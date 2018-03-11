2 Army School students in J&K team for Wushu Nationals

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Two students, Master Aabid Hamid and Master Hashim Ashraf of Army Goodwill School Hanzik, a School being run by Kilo Force Signal Regiment under Operation Sadhbhavana, brought laurels to their families and the school after securing top honours in the recently concluded Wushu Federation of India Trials for (U-14) and (U-17) organised by J&K State Wushu Federation on 4 March and 5 March, 2018. The students have been selected to represent J&K Team, one each in Sub-Junior and Junior category at the National level Wushu Competition scheduled to be held at Kurukshetra, Haryana from 18 March to 22 March 18.
Both the students have consistently performed in Martial Arts competitions at various School, District, State, National and International level competitions. They had earlier represented Team India at the recently concluded International Wushu Stars 2018 Championship held at Moscow, Russia from 16 to 21 February 2018, where Master Hashim Ashraf had won a Silver Medal.
