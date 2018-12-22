2 Army officers killed in Pak fire in Keran sector

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 21:
Two army officers were killed in Pakistani troops firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.
A senior Army officer said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire in Jumgund area of Keran sector in Kupwara at around 11.55 am and resorted to indiscriminate firing on army posts.
“The army men deployed at the LoC returned the fire,” he said.
The official said two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were injured in the Pakistani troops firing.
The injured officers were shifted to nearby Army hospital at Drugmulla, where 42-year-old JCO Gamar Thapa succumbed to injuries. Another critically injured JCO Raman Thapa was referred to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar, where he also succumbed later.
The army officer said the intermittent exchange of gunfire between the Indian and Pakistani troops continued till late evening.
It was the second ceasefire violation incident at LoC in Kupwara district this month.
On December 6, an Army man was killed in Pakistan troops firing in Machil sector of Kupwara district.