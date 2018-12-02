2 army men killed in landmine blast in Akhnoor

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 1:
Two army men were killed and another injured in a powerful landmine blast at Pallanwalasector in Akhnoorin Jammu province on Saturday.
Sources said the landmine blast took place close to an army station along the border in Pallanwala sector.
“In the blast, two army men were killed and another critically injured. The injured army man was shifted to command hospital, Udhampur,” they said.
Soon after the blast, the army men and officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation
The deceased army men were identified as Surjeet Singh of 10 Garhwal and SurajSingh Bhakun of 8 Kumaon.
The injured army man, who is undergoing treatment, has been identified as Sandeep Kumar Singh.
An officer quoting preliminary information said a landmine exploded near the anti-infiltration obstacle system when an Army column was on patrol duty along the LoC in Akhnoor sector late this afternoon.
“Further details are awaited,” he said. (Additional inputs from PTI)