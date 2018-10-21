2 army men injured in Pulwama gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 20:
Two army men were injured in a brief gunfight with forces in Pathan village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
Sources said a joint party of army's 55RR, SOG Pulwama and 183/182 bn CRPF cordoned off the Pathan village today evening.
"As the troops were laying siege around the area, the militants hiding their opened fire on the troops. The fire was returned by force personnel and in the brief encounter, two army men were injured,” they said.
The injured army men were hospitalised.
Sources said militants believed to be two to three in number managed to escape from the area after the gunfight and clashes between youth and security personnel.
Later, additional reinforcements were rushed to the area and a cordon-and-search-operation was launched in Khar and Ganai mohallas.