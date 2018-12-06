2 army men injured in cross-LoC firing in Uri

Noor ul haqUri, Dec 5:
Two army men were injured in cross border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.
Sources said India and Pakistani troops traded small-arm gunfire along LoC in Madiyan Kamalkote area of Uri in the wee hours, resulting in injuries to two army men.
The injured army men were hospitalised.
The injured army men were identified as sepoy Dupo Vesu Nath and Naik M Willan of 8 RR.
“Both are stable and undergoing treatment,” defence sources said.
They said Indian army men retaliated the fire with similar calibre weapons.
Sources said troops of India and Pakistan again traded gunfire at Kamalkote sector, Uri at around 5:25 pm.