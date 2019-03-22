2 Army men injured in cross-LoC firing in Pallanwala

March 22, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Two Army men were injured in cross-LOC firing along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Jammu districts, officials said Friday.

According to officials, the India and Pakistan Armies exchanged mortar shelling and firing in Pallanwala, Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors till Friday morning.

The two Army men, who were injured in Pallanwala sector, were admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

On Thursday, an Army man was killed in cross-LoC shelling along the LoC in Rajouri district, they said.

(Representational picture)