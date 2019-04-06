About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

2 Army men hurt in blast inside Kupwara Army camp

Two army men were injured in an explosion Friday inside an army camp in Kupwara district, army officials said.
The explosion took place inside the 15 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Rajwar in Handwara area of the district, the officials said.
The injured army men were referred to a military medical facility, where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.
The officials said the cause and nature of the blast is being investigated.

