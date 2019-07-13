2 absconders arrested in Jammu: Police

July 13, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Two absconders, wanted by police in different cases, were arrested in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir Friday, officials said.

A police team conducted a raid in Salalpur village of Samba district and arrested an absconder, Attar Din, they said.

He was wanted in a case of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant at police station Ghagwal, the officials said, adding Din was evading his arrest for the past three years.

Accordingly, he was produced in the court of law from where he was sent to sub-jail, Hiranagar, after the execution of the arrest warrant issued against him, they said.

In another incident, an absconder, Ashok Kumar, was arrested from the Qasim nagar area of Jammu district, the officials said.

He was evading arrested since 2011 in a case of harbouring offender and hatching a conspiracy, they said.