2- day career guidance workshop for specially-abled begins

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, September 15:
A Srinagar based NGO Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) has tied up with Enable India, a Bangalore based NGO to help differently-abled persons realize their dreams. A two day workshop on Career Guidance Awareness was given a formal start on Saturday by Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi at Shafaqat Rehabilitation Centre of VMS at Bemina in presence of a large number of visually impaired, physically challenged persons and members of civil society.
With a special focus on visually impaired, more than 40 visually challenged persons are participating in the workshop.
Organizer of the event and administrator of VMS, Dr Bashir Ahmad said the workshop is on career guidance with main focus on visually impaired. He said that the resource persons will help the participants to develop their skills for a better future.
“They will be given some skill-oriented courses for which we have a full package. We requested Enable India, which is one of the leading NGO’s in skill development sector, to help us in this regard and we are highly thankful they accepted our request,” Dr Ahmad said.
Dr Ahmad said that they want to change the attitude of people towards the specially-abled persons.
“We often underestimated the fact that the specially-abled persons are more skilful in different ways and are able to do wonders if guided properly.”
Deepti Natarajan, Project Manager, Enable India and one of the resource persons for the workshop said they are here for a two-day workshop during which they will try to aware visually impaired persons.
“We do witness quite often that specially-abled persons go after the government jobs because people are hardly aware of the things these persons can do so we are here to explore the options and improve their skill base for their future benefits,” Deepti said.
Deepti said that a number of job opportunities have opened up in private sector for physically challenged persons; they only need to be made aware about these opportunities and skills they need to grab them.
“We want disabled persons to work in mainstream rather than doing some other stuff. We have to guide them and make sure that they work in a mainstream category like we people are working,” she said.
She further added their mission will accomplish only when people will be conscience enough and there will be no need of NGOs for this kind of work. Moreover, physically challenged persons are cherishing the opportunity. They believe the two-day workshop will have something new to offer them. Qurat-ul-Ain, one of the visually impaired persons at the workshop, said the event is a great initiative and these things should take place on regular basis.
Justice Massodi was the chief guest at the inaugural session whereas Dr Reyaz Ahmad Untoo was the guest of honour. Joint Director Education, Abid Hussain was also present on the occasion.
